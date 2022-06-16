Play Your Favorite Casino Games for a Live Dealer Cashback

Receive 50% of your losses when you play the live dealer games over at CyberSpins. Be sure to claim up to a $250 Casino Bonus with this special offer!

Always win when you lose when you play CyberSpins Live Dealer games and opt in for the special Live Dealer Cashback promotion. Every week on Sunday and Monday, CyberSpins is giving a 50% bonus when you play your favorite live dealer games and lose.

Of course, CyberSpins doesn’t want you to lose, but if you happen to, then head over to live chat and request your 50% cashback bonus. All cashback bonuses will be credited the next day.

The cashback bonus can be claimed from 12:01am on Sunday through 11:59pm on Monday. It doesn’t matter which game you play either. CyberSpins offers several live dealer games including several games from Fresh Deck Studios such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat and casino hold’em poker. There are also several instant live lotto games and keno.

Players are eligible to receive up to a max of $250 in bonus monies from the promotion. This promotion is different than all the other regular promotions. It is solely based on losses derived from the Live Dealer tables. Bonus monies are subject to wagering requirements of x35 and will expire after 7 days.