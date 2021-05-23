CasinoLuck’s Skywind’s $5,000 Promotion, Take Home $2,000 in Cash

The Sky’s the limit with Skywind’s $5,000 promo that is underway over at CasinoLuck

Will you be the lucky winner to take home $2,000 in cash or one of the other great cash prizes? You have to play to find out!

CasinoLuck is taking things to new heights this month. Teaming up with SkyWind, CasinoLuck is challenging its players to gain as many points as they can playing Wild Five, Big Buffalo, Go Gold, Jokers Luck Deluxe and Jokers Luck from now through May 25th. Whoever can earn the most points will secure themselves one of 10 great cash prizes.

1st prize- $2,000

2nd prize- $1,000

3rd prize- $750

4th prize- $500

5th prize- $250

6th-10th prize- $100

The points are earned on the sum of the single highest win in relation to the bet. For example, if you spin the reels betting $1 and you win $5 then your points for that round would be 5. The ratio or formula used for the promotion is; win/bet=score. The minimum wager to be eligible is 0.10 per spin. All winners will be announced on May 26th. Since all prizes are cash prizes there is no wagering required.

Head on over to CasinoLuck and start spinning the reels and to guarantee your ranking across the leaderboard!