CasinoRex Online Gaming Club – Number 1 new casino in EU

Casino Rex Online Gaming Club is a novelty on the gambling market, but released by an experienced operator, which means it has excellent potential. Its simple design, great bonus program, Chinese-themed games and wide selection of live casino entertainment will definitely serve as a green light for thousands of players.

Casino Rex Online is one of the most recent casinos online, which was launched only in March of 2020. But there is no doubt – despite its novelty, the gambling hall will attract a lot of players due to its unique bonus system, interesting games, as well as the absence of restrictions on the withdrawal of winnings.

The owner will also play an important role – the casino is operated by N1 Interactive Ltd. It is registered under Maltese law and has a local license of MGA/B2C/394/2017. You can check its relevance on the official website of the casino online Casinorex.

Players can use the English version of the site. This is probably only a temporary phenomenon, and soon other languages will receive a full support by CasinoRex Online. But even when using the English version, there are no problems – everything is clear intuitively for the players from any EU country.

The official site of the Casino Rex Online is made in dark colors, there is a small banner, and several convenient menus, with the help of which you can get to any section of the site. No ads or annoying pop-ups.

The mobile version of the online CasinoRex is convenient, you can run any games in it – from slot machines to Live casino games.

Games at CasinoRex Gaming Club

The Casino Rex Online lobby has up to 1,000 different slot machines from 20+ gaming software providers. Among the assortment, you can see both games from well-known manufacturers – BetSoft, iSoftBet or Playson, and slots from younger studios. In general, the selection of games is quite interesting because in the lobby there are both legendary machines and unfamiliar one-armed bandits. You can select the required slots by provider, sort by list, alphabet, or simply search by name.

A separate feature of the Casino Rex Online is a section with Live games. There are about 100 different games with real dealers.

The section with table games is quite standard and contains up to 50+ games. Among them you can find interesting varieties of roulette, baccarat, blackjack and poker.

Despite the fact that Casino Rex Online is a novelty in the gambling world, it has every opportunity to enter the top 10 online casinos of EU soon. Of course, this requires a lot of improvements, but even today the gambling site looks very decent, and it has something to offer players: a wide loyalty program, including a VIP-level of service, an excellent selection of slots and the absence of limits on winning. So, if you want a reliable casino without rainbow ads and empty promises – Casino Rex Online will perfectly suit your needs.