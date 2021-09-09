Claim an 80% Weekly Slots Bonus Twice Daily Playing Spinfinity

Don’t forget that Spinfinity Casino is offering an 80% Weekly Slots Bonus that can be used twice every day.

If you love playing slots and love a huge variety to choose from, then Spinfinity is definitely the place to be playing.

More than 300 slots are offered across the Spinfinity casino platform. Powered by Real Time Gaming, the variety of games and payouts are guaranteed to entertain all players whether you’re a slots player or not.

To claim the 80% Slots bonus all that needs to be done is to make a qualifying deposit and select the right promotional bonus. Once the deposit is complete the bonus will be automatically credited. The minimum deposit for the bonus, if you use Crypto is just $10, and when you use this payment option Spinfinity will credit not only the 80% but an additional 5% to go along with it.

All other deposit options require a $35 minimum. The bonus plus deposit is subject to the wagering requirements. These requirements are a minimum of 40x must be wagered before the funds become cashable. The total maximum allowed bet while wagering is being complete is $10.