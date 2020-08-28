Claim Two Special Monthly Bonuses When You Play Roaring21 Casino

Roaring21 Casino is offering some month-end promotional deals for its players. The first one is a 100% monthly slots bonus. This bonus is worth an extra 100% when you deposit at least $35. If you deposit with crypto you will receive an extra 5% on top of the 100%.

The total maximum allowed bet with the bonus is $10. Roaring21 Casino’s general terms and conditions apply.

The second monthly offer is 150 monthly free spins. This bonus too, can be claimed just once per month. Deposit $55 or more to redeem the special code for 150 extra spins on the Asgard slot. This is a $45 value. Wagering with the free spin winnings is 40x. The total maximum bet that can be played with the winnings is $10.

Besides the two special bonus offers there is a huge welcome offer if your new. Roaring21 welcomes all new players with a roaring $10,000 welcome package. The welcome bonus is split between the first five deposits. Each deposit is matched by 200% up to $2,000. Wagering with the welcome bonus is 40x the bonus and deposit amount. There is no max cashout, what you win is yours to keep.