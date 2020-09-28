Claiming a keno bonus for free

As humans are creatures of habit you may feel tempted to go back to the same tried and tested games every time you set foot inside a casino. Whether that be blackjack, roulette or baccarat – you have been playing these games for years and know exactly what you are getting. However, once in a while it’s important that you freshen up your routine by treating yourself to some lesser known games. One option is keno, a frequently underappreciated option for players.

Legend has it that the game originated in ancient China 2000 years ago, with its popularity helping to fund the Great Wall of China. It remains available to play in many casinos to this very day and you can also claim a keno bonus for free at many online casinos.

If you’ve never played it before you may be wondering, what on Earth is keno? If that’s you, check out the super quick guide below.

How to Play

Although it is not a particularly well-known game, playing keno could not be simpler. The first thing you need to do is retrieve a keno ticket. On each ticket there will be a grid of numbers. Depending on the type of game the numbers could range from 1-40, 1-80 or even 1-100.

The next step is selecting which numbers you think are going to be selected by the keno machine. Again, check the keno card before choosing these. On some tickets, you will be permitted to circle 10 while 20 can be selected on others. Often, there is a lucky dip selection, where a computer chooses the numbers for you.

After this, you must choose how much money you wish to bet. Keno is generally a low stakes game so bets can be as low as $1 with the maximum usually around the $20 mark. Now, it’s time to return your card and wait patiently for the draw.

When the winning numbers are drawn, check if they match any of the numbers you selected. If they do, you are a winner! Of course, the more numbers that match, the higher your winnings.

Tips and Tricks

Now you understand how to play the game, here are a few tips to give you the best chance of securing a win. One way in which you can save money is purchasing your keno tickets in bulk. Most operators offer its players the opportunity to buy, for example, 60 keno tickets at once for a significant discount. If you play one game of keno and decide that it’s the game for you, this is definitely an option to keep in mind.

Another good idea is keeping the progressive jackpot in mind. The majority of casinos will rollover their keno jackpot to the next game if nobody secures a big win. If you notice that the jackpot is at sky high levels, it’s definitely time to start playing keno. This way, you maximise your chances of securing the jackpot of your dreams off of a relatively small bet. Genius.