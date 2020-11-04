Cool New NetEnt Slots to Enjoy

When you see the name NetEnt in the slot’s category of an online casino, you know an excellent time lies ahead. The company has built up one of the best collections of slot games over the past couple of decades.

You can see NetEnt slot games at many online casinos. If you are relatively new to online gambling, then it is a good idea to get some help finding out more about the most reputable US casinos that you can join – then you can go about experiencing the NetEnt slot game catalog

Now let’s look at three of the best releases in 2020, all guaranteed to give you hours of fun and hopefully some big wins, too.

Rage of the Seas

NetEnt loves to give its slot games a theme, and pirates are a prevalent one. Following in the footsteps of releases such as Ghost Pirates and Pirate’s Gold comes Rage of the Seas. Andy Whitworth, Chief Commercial Officer at NetEnt, says that Rage of the Seas “is one of the most feature-loaded titles in our portfolio,” and takes the gameplay “to the next level.”

This is a game that adheres to its theme. Symbols include a pirate captain, a parrot (of course), and his crew, who look as if they’ve been in a fair few fights. Oh, and there’s a bottle of rum to keep them happy between more fights, a barrel of gunpowder as well as an octopus and shark that may pose a few problems.

It’s certainly action-packed with a minimum of 1024 different ways to win, and that can climb to a massive 5488. That happens when expanded reels come into play. Wild symbols can always help you get some big wins, and they play a crucial part in the main bonus game in this slot. Spreading and stacked wilds increase your chances of getting wins. Not just from the lower-paying symbols, though, as some are removed from the reels. Even better, any wins you do get are subject to a 2x multiplier.

If you love receiving free spins (that’s probably all of you), Rage of the Seas offers up to 12 free spins in another of its bonus games, with more possibly on the way. All of which makes this pirate-themed slot a great game to play.

Hotline 2

Sequels don’t just happen in the movies, you know. It’s the sign of a popular slot game when more releases follow an initial game. That’s the case with Hotline 2, and this game has a revamped free- spins round and the Hotline Bonus Bet.

The original Hotline slot game was released by NetEnt two years ago. Those of you who like TV show Miami Vice will have a good idea of what this game has been inspired by. It’s pastel suits, palm trees, and flamingos time again in 2020 with plenty of opportunities to get some big wins.

That’s the case in the Bonus Bet feature that you can activate. This costs a bit more to play, but the number of reels that can see wild symbols appear increases. Their ability to substitute for other symbols then helps boost your winning chances. The wild symbols can also help you out during the free spins round. They can increase the height of the reel they land on, and you can end up playing with 1944 active paylines and win you more free spins.

Cash Noire

This 2020 release from NetEnt takes us into the criminal underworld of the 1930s. Can you solve the case of the Green Ace murders? Again, NetEnt has pulled out all the stops to bring you a game that is both entertaining and has lots of chances to get wins. Symbols include a magnifying glass (no detective would be seen without one), a pistol, and a dagger. The game is set in the office of a private investigator with the traditional femme fatale present.

The Avalanche feature is again included, so get ready for symbols that have produced a winning combination to just disappear. They are then replaced with new symbols, and a new spin takes place, hopefully producing more wins.

Collecting clues can trigger the free spins round. Then it’s time to chase the prime suspect through the street map. While you are doing that, there are progressive multipliers that you can unlock. No wonder then that Andy Whitworth says this game “will leave players on the edge of their seats.” Throw in some mystery symbols and 1024 ways to win, and this is a game you are going to love playing at your favorite online casino.