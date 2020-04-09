Coronavirus is delaying Jackpot bagging in Canada

Imagine winning a lottery and then the coronavirus literally stops everything overnight, leaving you home with wife. How unlucky you have to be? Apparently, there are people in Canada who are unable to claim their Jackpots due to the restrictions imposed because of the virus. Same thing probably happened in many places around the world, but the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation was one of the first to introduce new rules to the lottery prize claiming, showing once again that Canadian institutions universally care about their people.

The Crown Corporation introduced a six-month extension

After Canada was hit by the coronavirus, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has first decided to close casinos across the country, followed by closing the Lottery prize claiming center last month. A necessary measures for fight against the corona, as casinos are probably one of the best places for spreading the deadly virus.

Necessary changes to the system have been introduced in all the provinces, despite some provinces being less infected than the others. By extending the deadline for claiming Jackpots by six months, lottery winners whose tickets are going to expire between March 17 and September 17 this year, can bag their prize even after September. This means that people don’t have to worry about their prizes – they are waiting for them, even though it’s not possible to receive them at the moment. Spending that fortune, on the other hand, will have to wait for life to get back to normal.

Another institution that made the same decision, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, introduced the deadline extension for tickets sold both online and in-person. However, it is worth mentioning that less fortunate players, who won smaller prizes, are still able to pick their winning at selected retail stores. Limit is 2,000 CAD as stores don’t keep more in cash for safety reasons.

Casinos remain closed probably until summer

While the country is leading its battle against the coronavirus, casinos, like many other venues, remain closed. One of the most effective ways of stopping any pandemic is keeping the people from gathering, which means casinos and sports events were first on the list for closing down. Same tactic was employed by virtually every other country hit by corona around the world, with some exceptions like Sweden and South Korea.

This decision made Las Vegas a ghost town, and the whole gambling industry crumbling. Currently, only online casinos are experiencing some positive trends, while it’s the opposite for sports betting. In order to keep at least some of the profits, gambling companies are getting desperate enough to take bets on weather. It’s not that people are not willing to bet. It’s just they don’t have anything to bet for. Interestingly enough, Dana White is planning to host UFC events on private island, despite facing criticism from virtually everyone, even some people within the UFC.

Warmer weather might slow down the virus. Most experts predict that our lives might go back to normal by early summer, meaning casinos might open their doors soon as well. Until then, buying lottery tickets online and placing few bets on those clouds is your only option.