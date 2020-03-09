Spring into Luck Playing Two New Slots: Aztec Bonanza & Spring Tales

Two Great New Slot Bonuses on New Releases from Betsoft and Pragmatic Play. Plus Spring into Luck with Sloto’Cash in March

Spring Tails from Betsoft

All new players can enjoy 25 Free Spins (no deposit) + 200% up to $2000 on their first deposit (Standard Welcome Offer) when you play the new Betsoft slot Spring Tails at Spartan Slots.

The new Spring Tails features a Year of the Rat theme, 5 reel 5 payline, high volatility video slot offers untold luck and wealth. Celebrate the Year of the Rat in style and experience bountiful fun.

Aztec Bonanza from Pragmatic Play

Hit the big wins in Aztec Bonanza now live at Black Diamond Casino, the 5×6, variable ways to win videoslot. Tumble up to mystery symbols, replacing symbols and giant reels. Hit the free spins round with random features at every spin to take advantage of 7776 ways to win!

All new players can enjoy 25 Free Spins (no deposit) + 200% up to $2000 on their first deposit (Standard Welcome Offer).

Spring into Luck this March at Slotocash!

Your account is dying for some blossoming wins and Mr. Sloto makes it happen with a 150% First Match Bonus + 20 Spins. You will continue harvesting Spring wins with a 200% Second Match Bonus + 20 Spins at Sloto’Cash Casino. And March will be all about springing into awesome luck while playing with a $100 Free Gift plus another 20 spins.

There’s an Enchanted Garden of wins waiting to be discovered this Spring and you’re invited to take a stroll and try your luck right away!

Blossom your account with

A 150% First Match Bonus + 20 Spins

Redeem Code: SPRINGIN2LUCK-1

Continue harvesting wins



200% Second Match Bonus + 20 Spins

Redeem Code: SPRINGIN2LUCK-2

Spring into luck after with a

$100 Free Gift + 20 Spins!

Redeem Code: FREESPRING120