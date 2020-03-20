Staying Home? Beat the Blues with Great Casino Bonuses!

The Casino Bonus Bulletin is Back, New Slots Plus, Great New Offers to Entertain You While You Hunker Down at Home

The new and improved €5,000 Slot Wars and €10,000 Table Wars are bigger than ever as Bitstarz is casting off the shackles and opening both up to ALL players!

Every player, as long as they’ve made at least one deposit, can now collect points and climb up the Slot Wars and Table Wars leaderboards for a shot at winning some cold, hard cash.

‘Dance Party™’ is LIVE at Black Diamond Casino! The game is from Pragmatic Play. All new players can enjoy 25 Free Spins (no deposit) + 200% up to $2000 on their first deposit (Standard Welcome Offer).

Continue to Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at Fair Go and Slots Capital with these festive offers! Fair Go is giving 15 Free Spins on Lucky 6 when you use code: STPADDY2020. This is a no deposit required bonus and is valid until Sunday March 22nd.

Slots Capital is offering a 150% up to $750 when players use code: SHAMROCK / Min. deposit: $35. Players can also receive a 250% up to $1250 using code: RAINBOW / Min. deposit: $35. Bonus are available until Sunday March 22nd.

Music is what makes the world turn. Or is it bonuses and Free Spins? Whatever makes your world go ’round’, Mr. Sloto’s got it all! Songs, bonuses and Free Spins are up for grabs with your deposits of $25 and up!

a 100% 1st Bonus + 50 Spins on the popular Ritchie Valens La Bamba slot. Second, The Big Bopper is celebrating life and music with a 150% 2nd Bonus + 100 Spins. And the vibrating good times continue as you sing along to the winning tune of 200 Free Mariachi Spins!

Fill your days and nights with music at Sloto’Cash Casino on bonuses and free spins when depositing as low as $25 and singing along Mr. Sloto’s winning tunes!

100% 1st Bonus + 50 Spins

Redeem Code: SONGFULSPINS-1

Free Spins Game: Ritchie Valens La Bamba

150% 2nd Bonus + 100 Spins

Redeem Code: SONGFULSPINS-2

Free Spins Game: The Big Bopper

200 Free Spins Reward!

Redeem Code: 200SONGFULSPINS

Free Spins Game: The Mariachi 5

Terms

Deposit bonuses require a $25 minimum deposit and they hold 30x roll over and no max cashout. 200SONGFULSPINS coupon winnings hold $500 max cashout. Promo codes must be redeemed in order.