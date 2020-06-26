Take Home Some Extra Cash Playing Vegas Crest’ VIP Tournaments

Take home some extra cash playing Vegas Crest Casinos VIP Tournaments every week. VIPs always get the royal treatment at Vegas Crest, but this month they are getting extra pampering with a generous $5,750 in guaranteed prizes up for grabs every week!

To participate in the competition, you must play one of the listed slot games. The list is kind of long with several slot favorites to choose from; Ten Times Wins, Caesar, Legend of the Nile, Diamond Bar, Golden Buffalo, Norns Fate, Take the Bank, Chili Quest, Dragon Whisperer, 7 Chakras and Monkey Pirates.

The competition takes place every week from Friday through Sunday night at 11:59pm. How the tournaments work is like this; every 20 rounds of play will be tallied and the player with the best equalized win will rank themselves across the leaderboard. With $5,750 in guaranteed prizes, there’s plenty of prizes for everyone to enjoy with first place taking home $2,500 in cold hard cash!

Ranking + Prizes + Balance

1st Place $2,500 Cash

2nd Place $1,000 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $750 Casino Bonus

4th Place $500 Casino Bonus

5th Place $250 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $150 Casino Bonus

Plus, if you fancy a holiday in Vegas, VegasCrest Casino takes all new players to the world of glitz and glamour with 20 FREE Signup Spins on the Weekend in Vegas game.

There’s more! Reach for the stars when you pocket a heavenly 200% Bonus and 30 Free Spins on your first deposit. It’s going to come in mighty handy too, because VegasCrest has 1000 plus top-of-the-line games in its kitty!