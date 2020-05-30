Weekly Bonus Bulletin Alert Available Exclusively for Casino Players 

Free Spins at Sloto’Cash on the New Vegas Lux Slot, Plus Red Stag’s Mad Dog Freebie Challenge and Miami Club Casino is Giving Three Great Offers

‘Vegas Lux’, is LIVE at Slotocash! All players from now until May 30th will get 30 Free Spins on Vegas Lux using code: VGS30 on a no deposit required bonus. Plus, new players will receive a 450% up to $3000 + 35 spins on Vegas Lux using code: VGS450 with minimum deposit: $20.

The Wild Tales of Red Stag; where Red met Mad Dog is happening right now at Red Stag Casino! Collect 45 free spins plus a Mad Bonus. If your up to the challenge there will be 45 free spins waiting on ‘Dogs Gone It’ with coupon code MADDOG and a 125% Bonus Boost offer that can be claimed up to 3x until May 31st. Minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus boost is $25 on all Credit Cards and Cryptocurrency deposits and $10 for all other deposit methods.

This promotion is valid for all Beer Club player levels and up. The telling tale of serious cash is at your fingertips! Log into your Red Stag Casino account and see what good ole’ Red has waiting for you!

Play ‘Vampire Vixen’ at Miami Club with 50 Free Spins! New players will receive 50 Free Spins on using code: VVMM27 on a no deposit required bonus.

All players can get a 100% up to $200 + 50 spins on Cleopatra’s Pyramid II using code: SCHEME with a minimum deposit: $25.

There’s also a chance for players to win $2500 in prize money at Miami Club! Details below:

The $1500 Come Fly With Me Tournament starts today.

Game: Amazing 7s

Date: 26 May – 8 Jun

Entry: $5.00

Re-Buy Fee: $5.00

Prize Pool: $1500

All Players

The $1000 Funky Broadway Tournament finishes this weekend!

Game: Funky Chicken

Date: 17 May – 1 Jun

Entry: $5.00

Re-Buy Fee: $5.00

Prize Pool: $1000

All Players