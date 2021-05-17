CryptoSlots Unveils Super-Charged New Turbo GT High Limit

May 18, 2021 (Press Release) CryptoSlots has just added a new game for high roller players. The new Turbo GT High Limit has all the racetrack thrills of the original, but players can now bet up to $300 per spin.

May 18th – 30th, players can get a bonus boost to play on the new game when they deposit as little as $10.

Like the original Turbo GT video slot (available at Slotland, CryptoSlots’ parent site) the new High Limit version combines the thrills of auto racing with the excitement of online slots. The fast-paced slots game has race car symbols like mag wheels, high speed helmets and stop watches on its five reels. The coveted Championship Cup pays up to 500X.

Three Turbo scatter symbols anywhere on the reels trigger 10 Free Spins. Hitting Turbo scatter symbols during bonus rounds adds even more free spins to the bonus game.

“High limit games may not be for everyone,” said Slotland manager Michael Hilary. “But our high rollers love the growing a collection of High Limit games at CryptoSlots.”

Players can bet up to $500 per spin on the High Limit versions of some of CryptoSlots’ most popular games: Ice Crystals, Neon Reels and Pyramid Plunder. Other High Limit games include Blazing Wilds, Full Bloom, Olympus and Vegas Vibes.

TURBO GT HIGH LIMIT INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid May 18-30, 2021

UP TO 60% MATCH BONUS

60% bonus for deposits $175 – $300

45% bonus for deposits $40 – $174

Bonus code: NEWSLOT

May be claimed 5X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for Turbo GT High Limit only.

30% MATCH BONUS

Bonus code: SPIN30

May be claimed 2X per day; wagering requirement 35X. Valid for all slots (except Jackpot Trigger).

CryptoSlots uses only Bitcoins, Litecoins and Monero for casino deposits and withdrawals. The cryptocurrency casino has dozens of unique slots and video poker games, a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.