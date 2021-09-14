Daily Blackjack, Video Poker & Progressive Jackpots Bonus Boosts

Play Uptown Aces Casinos video poker, progressives and blackjack games with a boost

Play your favorite blackjack, video poker and progressive jackpot games with some great bonuses when you play Uptown Aces Casino.

Two of Uptown Aces most popular progressive slots are Spirit of Inca and Cleopatra’s Gold. There are tons more, but these two are the players’ go to for its massive jackpot prizes.

When it comes to video poker, Uptown has all poker lovers covered with several video poker variants. Some of the video poker games include Aces and Eights, Deuces Wild, Joker Poker and Jacks or Better. Blackjack, one of the most beloved classic card games is a staple here. With several variants being offered you can play European Blackjack, Pontoon or regular Blackjack.

BONUS WAGERING COUPON CLAIMABLE

25% 12x 25ACES 2x per day

50% 15x JACKPOTACES 2x per day

200% 30x More infos 1x Monthly

Don’t forget if this is the first time playing Uptown is offering all new players a huge welcome bonus package worth $8,888. This promotional welcome package is an upgrade from what Uptown used to giveaway. To ensure you receive your welcome bonus make sure to promo code UPTOWN1ACES when registering.