Delaware Regulated Sports Betting Generates $12.5M in 2019

Sports betting in Delaware Generates More than $12 million in Revenues for 2019

Sports betting in Delaware have generated more than $12 million in revenues for the 2019 gaming year. 2019 was the first full year of sports betting activities and looked to be a success with the reported yearly figures. Bettors spent more than $102.6 million on sports wagers while winning a little more than $79.5 million. 2.55 million wagers were placed through licensed operators for the full year.

Although, yearly totals were impressive for the first full year, December revenues were down a bit with a 23.8% decline from $2.1 million. This is due to player spending taking a dip from $16.1 million. Delaware Park was the winner in terms of operators turning over revenues. Delaware Park turned over $7.8 million in revenues while taking $64.1 million in bets.

Dover Downs ranked themselves in second place with earning $2.6 million in revenues, up around 52.9% from $1.7 million when activities first launched in the later part of 2018. Third place goes to Harrington Raceway. Harrington is the only other licensed operator in the state. The raceway earning $2.2 million revenues, up 12% compared to 2018. Player wagers earned at the raceway were $17.6 million, an impressive 72.6% jump.