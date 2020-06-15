Does Bingo Boost Your IQ as a Young and Old Player?

Can Playing Bingo Boost Your IQ?

It’s almost surprising, but multiple studies confirm that bingo can have very nurturing effects on your cognitive ability. The game that is supposedly only played by elderly folk has a big following around the world and is played by people of all ages and backgrounds. Now, as research has shown, bingo is a great way to keep your brain young and retain your cognitive ability when you are older and boost your mind when you are young. But why play bingo with no incentives when you can claim a bonus bingo and enjoy even more rewarding gaming sessions to boost your satisfaction of the game further?

Bingo Will Keep Your Mind Young

As it turns out, bingo is one of the most balanced sources of useful entertainment. The game will help you stay alert even in old age and give youngsters a brain boost. And this is not just speculative science, it’s a fact submitted and approved by the British Psychological Society. The reason behind this is quite simple – despite its treacherous simplicity, bingo is a game of skill, deduction and reasoning that allows you to challenge yourself.

Bingo parlors require a lot of skill. For example, you need to be a good listener for starters and then be able to track the numbers quickly to chalk them off. Then again, you have to decide when to call bingo – as soon as you get a row filled out or after completing the entire ticket.

True, much of this element has been somewhat diminished in online bingo, but you can switch off any automatic daubing, for example and still benefit from a rewarding and stimulating experience.

It’s All About Numbers

Numerical challenges seem to have the most stimulating effect on the human brain. While you may fear maths or even have a huge hatred for it, all that maths boils down to is logic and, by extension, all mind-stimulating games involve logic to help you develop a winning strategy.

Naturally, luck does play a big role, but this doesn’t diminish the fact that your deductive ability grows as you tackle mathematical problems. A problem needn’t be too complex, but allow you to leverage basic knowledge and your surroundings to reach a conclusion. And so, according to research, a seemingly easy game like bingo can become a very potent tool that allows you to flex your brain and stay sharp.

Naturally, players who have been playing longer are better, as they not only have the “skill,” but rather the ability to stay focused during games that may stretch over hours on end. Elderly bingo players also tend to perform better in most cognitive tasks, which indicates that if anything, bingo has a determining role in helping you stave off some mind illnesses which may become more of a risk.

For younger players, there are still benefits, such as developing concentration, which, in the age of social media and work behind a computer could be a bit of a challenge.