DraftKings and SBTech is Officially a Combined Entity

DraftKings Announced On Monday that it plans to merge with SBTech, a European gambling and sports-betting company

DraftKings and SBTech are officially a combined entity after being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Both brands were recently acquired by Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Diamond Eagle purchased the two companies with hopes of creating a single company, or entity, that would create the only “vertically integrated pure-play sports betting and online gaming company in the US”.

The acquisition deal has been in the process of finalizing for a few weeks now with the company confirming everything on their end is complete and they are ready for the launch of a brand-new platform. Diamond Eagle will change the name of the company to DraftKings Inc sometime during the first half of the new year. DraftKings is already a premier online DFS platform, and now with the full integration of SBTech’s innovative expertise will create the perfect capitalization to position the company across the US market.

DraftKings Inc, will capitalize on the stock exchange with around $3.3 billion with more than $500 million of unrestricted cash included. The owner of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, Harry Sloan said he has personal known DraftKings’ CEO and Co-Founder, Jason Robins and he is a true entrepreneur and shares the same visions as they do.