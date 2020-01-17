DraftKings Opens Up a New office in Las Vegas

Draftkings Says Boston Headquarters Serves as Inspiration for New State-of-the-Art Space

DraftKings, one of the biggest daily fantasy sports operators in the US opened a new office in Las Vegas. DraftKings said the move is part of their ongoing efforts to expand across the US market. The new office facility will be dedicated to a team of 300 employees that will focus on the casino sector of the business, HR, IT, fraud, customer experience and sportsbook traders.

DraftKings decided on the move a month after their latest deal to be acquired by SBTech. Part of the deal agreement, the business agreed to be reincorporated in the state of Nevada. DraftKings is excited to be given the opportunity of expansion. Since 2018, the operator has increased its employee count by 40%, all thanks to its success. The operator said less than a decade ago they started in a spare bedroom in Massachusetts, and now are in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new space exemplifies their continued investment and commitment with the success of the company and its employees. They will continue to establish themselves as being the world’s top entertainment destinations. The now combined, DraftKings and SBTech entity will create what they described as “the only vertically integrated pure-play sports betting company” in the US market.