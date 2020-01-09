DraftKings Reveals a Major Loss with the SBTech Merger

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, the newly formed acquisition company of DraftKings after the SBTech merger, revealed a major loss with the SBTech merger that took place the early part of last year.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition filed a registration document that revealed the huge loss of $114.1 million for the first nine months of the merger. The registration document also confirmed that DraftKings will migrate to SBTech’s software solutions at some point in time in the near future. Currently, DraftKings is partnered with Kambi for the utilization of their sports betting platform.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp filed the registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Reported revenues for the nine month period amounted to $192 million, a 44.3% increase.

Although the operator expressed significant increases in revenues, DraftKings said their direct cost of revenues seen a 143.5% increase to $64.7 million. $13.1 million was paid in product taxes while $12.4 million was used for payment processing fees and $6.4 million in chargebacks. These figures resulted in a huge setback for the operator. There was also a $38.2 million increase with the operators cost of revenues from 2018, the previous year.