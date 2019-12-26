DraftKings Strikes Deal with SBTech for Combined Entity Listings

DraftKings has struck a deal with SBTech for combined entity listings on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp will acquire the business for the creation of what has been described as “the only vertically integrated pure-play sports betting ad online gaming company” that will be based in the United States.

Harry Sloan and Film Producer Jeff Sagansky, the two responsible for the business establishment, said Diamond Eagle will be renamed DraftKings Inc as soon as the transaction is finalized. The business will reincorporate to the state of Nevada with institutional investors raising the money for the transaction and several financial groups managing the funds with committing on $304 million in Class A common stocks and an additional $400 million raised with public offering.

Sloan said they are pleased to bring SBTech and DraftKings together as one public company. DraftKings is already known throughout the gaming industry as a premier online fantasy sports and betting platform and with the integration of SBTech’s products, technology and expertise, DraftKings will be in the perfect position to continue to expand across the USA. DraftKings Inc is expected to close at $3.3 billion with its market capitalization.