Dutch Gambling Authority Fines 10 Companies a Total of €3.5m in 2019

More Than 3.5 Million in Fines Given Out in 2019 by the Dutch Gambling Authority

The Dutch Gambling Authority, Kansspelautoriteit handed out more than 3.5 million in fines in 2019. This is an all-time record with online casino operators doubling its payout to the regulator. The gambling authority reported that by the end of the 2019 year there were 10 gambling operators, which included repeat offenders, that were fined and penalized.

The Dutch Gambling Authority is cracking down on illegal gambling with the Holland Casino being the only casino in the country that is allowed to offer its games of luck to Dutch players. There has been a statewide ban on all foreign operators, but there are some operators who still try to target Dutch players by finding loopholes with the iDeal payment service. iDeal is a Netherlands based payment processor that allows Dutch customers to purchase casino credits through direct online transfers from their bank account.

The House of Representatives is actively working on new regulations and laws that would possibly regulated online gambling in 2021, but until then the Dutch Gambling Authority is cracking down on the illegal target against its players with a surge of penalties continuing to be handed out.