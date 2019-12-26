Dynasty Gaming Group Revamping All of its Online Casinos

The Dynasty Gaming Group has decided to ring in the new year with revamping four of its rival powered online casinos.

Not only did the four online casinos get a new look, they got a new following of games with the addition of gaming providers boosting its games library and changing the entire format of its platform. All four of the casinos; Paradise 8, Da Vinci’s Gold, This Is Vegas and Cocoa Casino, have been operating since 2005, and have become well-known throughout the industry.

Players will be able to enjoy the addition of games including games from BetSoft, Vivo Gaming, Tom Horn, Saucify and Spinomenal. Dynasty Gaming said there has been close to 300 games total added to its platform. Dynasty Gaming made sure that each of the casinos offered a multilanguage casino platform to accommodate its global player base. The platform is now available in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German.

Each of the casinos are offering a special promotion for the relaunch. Oliver King, Dynasty’s Casino Host said they are welcoming players from the USA and around the globe to sign up and see for themselves the new look and new games. New players will receive the warmest of all welcomes with a nice opportunity to be able to experience the best online casino entertainment the industry has to offer.