€10,000 in Prizes on Favorite Stakelogic Slots at Casinoluck

Trick or Treat over at CasinoLuck for a chance to win a share of Stakelogic’s $10,000 Halloween Tourney

Halloween may be over, but the fun isn’t! CasinoLuck and Stakelogic have teamed up to host the biggest Halloween Tournament ever! Trick or Treat: Stakelogic $10,000 Halloween Tourney is happening over at CasinoLuck from now until November 3rd. Spin the highest wins on Devil’s Trap, Voodoo Reels and Dracula and go for the $2,500 top prize!

There’s a total of $10,000 in prizes to be won with first place taking home $2,500. To be in on the running just score the single highest win in relation to your wager. If multiple slots are played, then the best score from all participating games will be tallied up. For example, you play one slot with $1.00 and win $5.00 then your score is 5 for that round. The qualifying slots must be played. If other slots are played the scores won’t count towards the progression of the tournament.

Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $200

11th-25th place- $100

26th-50th place- $50

All cash prizes will be credited on November 7th at 4pm GMT. Since all prizes are awarded as cash there is no wagering required.