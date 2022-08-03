$111 Free Chip Plus 99 Free Spins on Crystal Waters

Riley
Uptown Aces Casino

Uptown Aces is calling all Free Spins Enthusiasts this month, Get a $111 free chip plus 99 free spins on Crystal Waters Slot

There is never a day that goes by that there isn’t a free spin offer being offered when you play Uptown Aces. The month of August is definitely one to remember with a fortune of rewards being offered every single day of the month. Uptown is giving away a $111 free chip plus 99 free spins on Crystal Waters and more.

Be sure to claim as many bonuses as you can this month, so you increase your chances of winning tremendously.

Bonus             Deposit   Bonus Code               Info                  Roll Over

100 Spins$25+EASYRABBIT2x Daily(10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins$25+SUMMERPOINTS-1-Monthly Pack Double Comps
377 Spins$25+SEVENLUCK-1Monthly Pack More Info (30x)
150%$25+KEEPCALM-1Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
200%$25+KEEPCALM-2Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
$111 FreeKEEPCALM-3Monthly Pack Complete Above

New to Uptown Aces? Before you can claim the greatness of bonuses this month make sure you claim the new player welcome package.

Uptown Aces offers one of the biggest welcome offers 🎁 around. New players can claim up to $8,888 in free cash with the first set of deposits. The minimum deposit is only $20!

Uptown Aces Bonus

Uptown Aces Casino

Get started with a whopping 888% Welcome Bonus Pack on your first 8 deposits followed by 350 Free Spins!

PLAY NOW
Welcome Bonus
Riley
https://casinoplayersreport.com/
Riley McCullough is Casino Players Report's resident website designer, gambling news blogger, and head of our graphics department. A man of many talents and very appreciated here at CPR.

