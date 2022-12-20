200% CRYPTO CHRISTMAS MATCH Bonus at Slotland Casino

Merry Christmas from Slotland! Create some incredible fun and memorable wins this holiday season playing Slotland Casino.

There is something special about this time of the year, the music, the lights, the food, family get-togethers and the games and winnings. Slotland is spreading some Christmas cheer by offering a festive set of bonuses to all its players.

To kick off the celebrations spin the mini-slot for your chance to win some free chips and then make sure to visit Slotland every day until December 26th for three great bonuses that are guaranteed to create some incredible fun and memorable wins.

200% Crypto Christmas

Deposit $30-$500 and redeem bonus CRYPTOCHRISTMAS for an extra 200%. Valid on all slots and keno, the bonus can be redeemed twice and is subject to 35x wagering.

110% Holiday Special

Deposit $25-$300 and redeem bonus code NORTHPOLE for an extra 110%. Valid on Ice Crystals, Hot Hit, Zodiac, Rise of Draco, The Line, Vegas Mania and Treasure Box only. The code is redeemable two times before December 26th at 11:59pm. The bonus and deposit are subject to 30x wagering.

Match Bonuses

Claim code SILVERBELLS for up to an extra 70% up to three times per day. All games can be played. Wagering is 27x the bonus and deposit amount.

70% on deposits $300-$400

60% on deposits $200-$299

50% on deposits $100-$199

40% on deposits $30-$99