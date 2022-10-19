Bday Top Ups as Slotland Celebrates 24 Glorious Years 🎉!

Slotland continues its 24th Anniversary celebrations with another new game and tons more bonuses

Slotland is still celebrating! The 24th Anniversary Celebrations continue with another brand-new game and lots more. Just when you thought the part was over, wrong! Slotland is continuing with more bonuses, more chances to win and a celebratory slot release Mysterious Lab. The new video slot boasts a one-of-a-kind reel formation; 3-2-1-2-3 along with scatters, wilds, magical wins, pick me bonus and fixed payouts. Celebrate with extra deposit bonuses and a bday top up or two!

New Game Match- 250% For VIPs and 130% For All

Deposit $45-$300 to claim the correct match bonus for your playing level. Bonus code MYSTERIOUS can be redeemed twice and is subject to 33x wagering. Valid on Mysterious Lab only.

100% Crypto Spins

Deposit $25-$300 and claim bonus code CRYPTOSPINS for an extra 100% up to two times. Valid on Slots and Keno only and on Cryptocurrency deposits. The bonus and deposit are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Bday Top Up

Claim an extra 70% for deposits $150-$400 or 50% for all deposits $5-$149 with bonus code BDAYTOPUP. The bonus can be redeemed twice per day until the celebrations are up.