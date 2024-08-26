Buffalo Bounty XL’ is Now Live at Slots Capital Casino

The wait is over as the much-anticipated ‘Buffalo Bounty XL’ has officially gone live at Slots Capital.

This latest offering from the renowned game developer Dragon Gaming is set to take you on an exhilarating journey through the American West.

The Offer You Can’t Refuse

Slots Capital is celebrating the launch with an irresistible offer exclusive to their platform. Players can enjoy a whopping 200% deposit bonus that can go up to $2000. To claim this wild deal, use the code BUFFALO200 with a minimum deposit of $30. The wagering requirement is set at 35X with no maximum cash out, making it a fantastic opportunity for all players from August 22 to 28.

A Wild Ride Through the West

Buffalo Bounty XL transports players to the heart of the American wilderness, where the buffalo roam free. The game’s high-definition graphics and immersive sound effects create a vivid portrayal of the untamed landscapes of the West. As you spin the reels, you’ll encounter a host of majestic creatures, including powerful buffaloes, soaring eagles, and wild horses, each symbolizing the raw beauty and grandeur of nature.

Features That Stampede the Competition

Dragon Gaming has outdone itself with the game’s features. Expanding wilds cover the reels to create more winning opportunities, while scatter symbols can unlock a generous free spins round. This is where the real adventure begins, as players have the chance to win substantial rewards, all while basking in the glory of the great outdoors.

Join the Stampede

Buffalo Bounty XL is more than just a slot game; it’s an adventure that promises both thrills and the potential for big wins. So, saddle up and head over to Slots Capital to join the stampede for massive bounties. With its captivating theme, engaging gameplay, and the enticing launch offer, Buffalo Bounty XL is set to become a favorite among players seeking the spirit of the wild west.

Don’t miss out on this grand opportunity to explore the rugged beauty of the American West and claim your share of the bounty. Play Buffalo Bounty XL today at Slots Capital!