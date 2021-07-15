Claim up to 50 Free Spins on Red Dog Casinos Latest Slot Game

Unleash your inner party animal when you play and claim up to 50 free spins on Red Dog Casinos latest slot release, Miami Jackpots.

Miami Jackpots is RTG’s latest Miami era themed video slot offering neon wilds, scatter pays, free spins and hours of entertainment across its 20 paylines.

Bonus code HOTDOG will get you the following:

110% plus 25 free spins when you deposit at least $10

125% plus 35 free spins when you deposit at least $45

140% plus 40 free spins when you deposit at least $80

150% plus 50 free spins when you deposit at least $100

The minimum deposit for Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID is $30, all other deposit options is $10. The bonus code can be claimed up to three times per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no max payout, but there is a 35x wagering that applies to both the deposit plus bonus.

Claiming the bonus code is easy just got to the cashier and look for the ‘bonuses section’, find the correct offer or input the bonus code yourself. Make a deposit and the bonuses will be instantly credited.

Play Miami Jackpots exclusively at Red Dog Casino today!