Cupid, The Queen of Hearts and Aphrodite Free Spins Valentine Bonus

February 14, 2022 (Press Release) — Slots Capital Casino is hosting a Valentine’s Love Fest with bonus offers featuring three lov-tacular games from Rival Gaming: Mighty Aphrodite, Love and Money and the brand-new Queen of Hearts.

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” sighed the casino’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “Ready when you are, Cupid!”

This month the casino’s blogger, Slots Lotty, discusses Valentine’s traditions and the history of Valentine’s, and explains why Cupid is the face of Valentine. She also suggests some lovely ways to spread some love.

Valentine’s bonuses available until the end of the month will give players extra play time on three popular games.

The lavishly illustrated Fairytale Fortunes – Queen of Hearts is a fairy tale fantasy inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It’s a 6-reel slot with 4096 paylines. A grinning Cheshire Cat is the Wild symbol that expands to fill an entire reel. During regular spins, it doubles any wins it is part of. During free spins, it multiplies wins by up to 5X.

The Goddess of Love comes to life in Mighty Aphrodite, a 5-reel tale of passion and prizes. Aphrodite, Cupid, and Pegasus join players in a quest for love and winnings. The beautiful Aphrodite is a Stacked Wild. Three or more Pegasus icons triggers the Free Spin Round. Cupid shoots his arrow to reveal prize Multipliers.

A handsome hero saves a damsel in distress in Love and Money. Wilds double wins and Cupid, the Scatter, can award up to 10 free spins plus up to 100 coins. Free spins have a 3X multiplier and can be re-triggered.

VALENTINE’S BONUSES

Available February 14-28, 2022

20 Free Spins on Queen of Hearts

All players that have deposited in the last 30 days are eligible.

bonus code: XOXO

Cash out up to $180

200% Deposit Bonus with 20 Free Spins on Mighty Aphrodite

Bonus code: HUGS

No max cash out

300% Deposit Bonus with 30 Free Spins on Love and Money

Bonus code: SWEETHEART

No max. cash-out.