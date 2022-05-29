Dive in Deep to Receive Two Lucky Duct Bonuses at Slotland

Big wins are floating in with the return of Lucky Ducts at Slotland! Set the reels in motion for Free Spins, Scatter Bonuses, Win Multipliers, and a chance at the Progressive Jackpot!

Lucky Ducts is back! Back by popular demand, Lucky Ducts is back and is better than ever! Are you feeling lucky, Rubber Ducky? If you are run over to Slotland and give Lucky Ducts a try while you set the reels in motion for scatters bonuses, free spins, win multipliers and a chance at the progressive jackpot.

To kick off the celebrations of the release Slotland is offering a couple nifty bonuses to spin the new game a few times from now through June 1, 2022.

122% Match

Deposits: $50 – $300

Redeem: 1x

Wager: 33x

Valid on: Lucky Ducts

Code: LUCKYDUCTS

122% Match – Deposit $50-$300 and claim bonus code LUCKYDUCTS for an extra 122% extra. The bonus code can be redeemed once and is subject to 33x wagering.

Extra Spins

85% for Gold VIPs

72% for Silver VIPs

60% for Bronze VIPs

40% for All

Deposits $5 – $300

Redeem: 2x per day

Wager: 27x

Valid on: Lucky Ducts

Code: QUACKY

Deposit $5-$300 and use bonus code QUACKY two times per day. The bonus spins are valid on Lucky Ducts only. The code is subject to 27x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Terms & Conditions

Valid from Thursday, May 26, 2022 00:01 until Wednesday, June 1, 2022 23:59 EDT.

General Terms and Conditions also apply.

New Player Bonus!

If you want to try the new game or any of Slotland’s other slots and are new you can claim the exclusive $33 no deposit free chip. This bonus is for new accounts only with bonus code FREE33CSRP.