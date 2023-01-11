Get a 30% Cashback or No Rules Bonus Playing Casino Extreme

Players at Casino Extreme can take advantage of two special promotions! You can get 30% Instant Cashback plus a 21% No Rules Bonus over at Casino Extreme

Take advantage of two awesome bonuses this week when you play Casino Extreme. Take advantage of this week’s 30% Instant Cashback and 21% No Rules Bonus.

30% Instant Cashback

Earn 30% Instant Cashback on all bonus free deposits you made in the last seven days. There’s a $5 minimum cashback. You get a bonus based on how much you deposit with your credit card. 50% of the original bonus amount will be credited to your Credit Card account.

All bonuses have a 15x wagering requirement before winnings can be cashed out. There’s a maximum cashout of 5x the bonus.

21% No Rules Bonus

Take advantage of our 21% extra bonus on all deposits over $100. With credit cards, you’ll get 10%, and with crypto you’ll get 11%.

The wagering requirement is 1x the deposit. There’s no maximum cashout. While the bonus is active, you can play all games except Live Dealer.

Don’t miss out on these extra bonuses! Play Casino Extreme today! Is this your first time playing? New players get a $50 free chip plus a 1000% welcome bonus.