Get Exclusive Promotional Offers on Royal Panda’s Blog

Stay up to date with the latest news and game releases when you pay a visit to Royal Panda’s blog

Did you know that you can keep up with all the latest happenings over at Royal Panda when you keep an eye on their casino blog? There’s a lot of players that don’t know about the blog, when in fact this is a very important part of the casino. Royal Panda will release new game info, special promotions, big wins and more.

Royal Panda’s blog is the first place that new games will be posted. The latest new game is the Goblin Heist Powernudge. This slot is on a league of its own with wins up to 4,000x free spins, an Ante Bet option, mystery money symbols and money re-spin features.

Head over to Royal Panda today and ‘get in the know’ when you browse through the blog. There’s tons of information posted including a brand-new social media promotion!

New to Royal Panda? Get started playing with a one-of-a-kind welcome bonus promotion. First time players are welcomed to the casino with a 100% match with the first deposit up to $1,000. If you don’t win no worries Royal Panda will credit the same bonus with your second deposit.