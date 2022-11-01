Get Extra Free Spins with Vegas Crest’ Free Spins Mania

There’s a lot to be thankful for this month and Vegas Crest’ Free Spins Mania is one. Vegas Crest is giving everyone the chance to play three different games with up to 75 extra free spins.

A minimum deposit of $30 is required to receive the minimum 25 free spins. Depending on your deposit amount and loyalty tier you could receive as much as 75 extra free spins. If you are a VIP player and meet each tier’s minimum, you could walk away with the maximum of 150 free games.

Deposit Free Spins

$30-$54.99 25 Free Spins on Queen of Aces

$55 or more 50 Free Spins on Zodiac

$110 and are VIP 75 Free Spins on Panda Wilds

The special Free Spins Mania promotion can be claimed once every Friday and Saturday for the entire month. There are free spins offered only upon the first deposit of the day, and they are determined by the deposit and loyalty level. All winnings are subject to 35x wagering.

This promotion is only valid for existing Vegas Crest players. To join simply sign up, claim your 10 no deposit free spins and then $2,500 in bonuses with the first two deposits plus another 90 free spins.