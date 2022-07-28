Get Loaded for a Big Spin Reload Bonus w/$2000 Extra

Get ready for the weekend with a special Weekend Reload Bonus when you play Big Spin

Are you geared up and ready for the weekend? If not, you will be when you play Big Spin and claim the Weekend Reload bonus. Claim up to $2,000 extra two times over the weekend. This is an ongoing bonus meaning it’s offered every weekend no matter the month, only at Big Spin.

Weekend Reload

Claim up to $2,000 extra when you play Big Spin on Saturday and Sunday. Receive a 250% bonus on all deposits of $100 or more up to $2,000. Use promo code BSCWEEKEND one time on Saturday and the same on Sunday every weekend. The bonus and deposit together must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

Why not make your weekends a little better with a bonus boost? Join Big Spin today, before the weekend gets here, so you are all ready for your Weekend Reload.

When you join Big Spin you will receive the warmest of all welcomes with a special 200% welcome bonus. To receive the welcome offer you must use promo code BIGSPIN200 when you make your first deposit and it at least $45. The max bonus is $1,000.