Hot Game Week; Play Down the Drain w/350% Bonus at Red Stag

Hot Game of the Week, Down the Drain Repairs Your Wins with a 350% Bonus, Free Spins and Double Comp Points Alert!

Down the Drain is Red Stag’s hot game of the week. Head over and earn double comp points for all play plus 85% extra and 30 free spins, plus the high payouts, bonus features and guaranteed fun when you play Down the Drain.

85% + 30 Free Spins

August 29th through September 4th use coupon code HOTFLUSH for 85% extra and 30 free spins on Down the Drain. The minimum deposit to qualify is $25 no matter which payment method you use. The coupon code can be claimed once per day until the promotion ends.

The promotion is valid for Beer Club level players and up only. Red Stag’s bonus rules apply.

X2 Comp Points

No coupon needed! All play on Down the Drain will automatically receive double the comp points.

Don’t let this game of the week bonus slip down the drain! Play Red Stag today to claim your daily bonus. New to Red Stag? Join today and receive $2,500 in welcome bonuses plus hundreds of free spins.

The first seven deposits are matched with free spins added as an extra bonus. All welcome bonuses require just a minimum deposit of $25.