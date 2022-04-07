It’s Time to Play and Win with New Video Poker at Slotland

April 7, 2022 (News Release) — Slotland and WinADay Casino are both adding two new multi-hand video poker games today: Bonus Poker Multi-Hand and Deuces Wild Multi-Hand.

They’re both offering generous match bonuses to give players some extra cash to play on these new multi-hand versions of two of the most popular video poker games. Additional bonuses valid for other video poker games are also available this week.

“What’s more exciting than a hand of video poker?!” said Slotland manager Michael Hillary. “How about five hands at a time!”

Bonus Poker Multi-Hand is a variety of video poker that offers a bonus payout for four-of-a-kind hands. Payouts are especially higher for four Aces.

In Deuces Wild Multi-Hand, deuces (2s) are wild and substitute for any other card in the deck.

These games are played with a regular deck of 52 cards. Players can play up to five hands at the same time. They can bet from one to five coins ($.10 – $125) on each hand.

Slotland and WinADay now have seven regular video poker games (Aces & Eights, All American, Deuces & Joker, Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, Joker Wild and Tens or Better) as well as six multi-hand video poker games (Aces & Faces, All American, Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better and new Bonus Poker and Deuces Wild).

INTRODUCTORY BONUS AT SLOTLAND

Available April 7-13, 2022

Deposits Doubled

Deposit $25 – $150

Bonus code: DOUBLEUP

Wagering requirement 29X. May be claimed twice.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS AT WINADAY

Available April 7-12, 2022

80% Deposit Bonus — 100% for VIP Players

Deposit $5-$100

Bonus code: NEWGAMES

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed three times.

These bonuses must be played on Bonus Poker Multi-Hand and Deuces Wild Multi-Hand. Additional bonuses for all video poker games are also available. Details are in this week’s player newsletters and on the Promotions pages at each casino.

Slotland Entertainment’s in-house game development team creates all of the unique games available at Slotland and WinADay. One of the world’s oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 23 years. Known for its exemplary customer service, it has a large selection of unique games and is continually adding new ones. WinADay is another instant-play, no-download online casino created by Slotland in 2008. Each casino has a progressive jackpot tied to most of its premium games. The Slotland progressive jackpot is currently approaching $300,000 and at WinADay it’s almost $150,000 right now.