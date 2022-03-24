Mr Green’s $10K Eygptian Jurassic Mashup Cash Prize

Win a Share of Mr Greens $10K Egyptian Jurassic Mashup – Guaranteed Cash Prizes

What do you get when combine a Jurassic World filled with dinosaurs in Ancient Egypt? No one knows the answer, but Mr Green said he has $10,000 in cash prizes to give away if you just play along. Win your share of the guaranteed cash prizes when you take part in the $10,000 Egyptian Jurassic Mashup this week.

Only gameplay on the qualified slots will count towards your progression of the contest. These games include Eye of Atum, Raging Rex 2 and Cat Wilde & the Lost Chapter. The goal is to get to the top of the leaderboard and out beat your competition. Points are earned for the highest winning spin in relation to your bet from each spin.

For example, if you wager $1.00 on game 1 and win 100 then you earn 100 points for that round, 0.50 bet on game 2 and win 50 earns you 100 points, 2.00 bet on game 3 and you win 100 gets you 50 points for a total of 250 points.

Prizes

1st place- $3,000

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $150

11th-100th place- $25