New at Everygame Casino, Thai Emerald from Realtime Gaming is a High Volatility Game with Morphing Symbols, Mystery Stacks and Free Spins

Introductory bonus available until March 15th includes 50 free spins

February 16, 2022 (Press Release) — There’s a glittering new game at Everygame Casino this week: Realtime Gaming’s exotic new Thai Emerald. Set in a beautiful tropical jungle, Thai Emerald is a fast-paced game with Morphing Mystery Symbols and Emerald scatters that trigger free spins.

Until March 15th, Everygame Casino is giving an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Free spins are given with deposits as little as $20.

Thai Emerald celebrates the beautiful Asian jungle with delicate tropical flowers, bananas and monkeys spinning on its reels. A colorful Parrot presiding from the treetops is the Wild symbol. The jungle’s greatest prize is the glittering Emerald. As the scatter in this game, it can trigger up to eight free spins.

Jungle drums beat softly in the distance and a serene waterfall is the backdrop, but this is an exciting High Volatility game with features that can award massive prizes. Mystery Stacked symbols randomly morph to match neighboring symbols. When they do, there can be multiple three-, four- or five-of-a-kind payouts.

THAI EMERALD INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Thai Emerald

Min. deposit just $20

Code: EMERALD150

Available until March 15th

PLAYERS COMPETE FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES

To add to the excitement of the casino experience, Everygame Casino players compete with each other for top weekly bonus prizes. The current $150,000 Candyland casino bonus contest will award $30,000 in weekly prizes until March 7th. Players earn points when they play and, every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino is constantly adding to its enormous selection of real-money online casino games from Realtime Gaming. The fairy tale fantasy Lil Red came out just last month. Copy Cat Fortune is coming soon followed, at Easter, by Run Rabbit Run.