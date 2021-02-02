Play the New Mardi Gras Magic Slot, Plus a Free Spins Bonus

New Slot Mardi Gras Magic from RealTime Gaming Debuts at Sloto’Cash Plus Get a Free Spins Bonus at Miami Club Casino

RTG are set to release ‘Mardi Gras’, a new 5 Reel Video Slot, coming to Sloto’Cash, this Wednesday 3rd Feb 2021!

Game Description

Mardi Gras Magic is here! Packed with features to ensure a proper Mardi Gras winning experience in every spin.

The Random Prize Award will give you a float of winnings while the Bursting Wilds keep popping even during Free Games with double the burst.

Join our Mardi Gras wild party at Sloto’Cash Casino with a welcome offer of !

Play ‘Birds of Paradise’ and ‘The Three Stooges® Brideless Groom’ with 71 Free Spins! Join Miami Club and get 50 Free Spins on Birds of Paradise using code: BOPMJ27. This is a no deposit required bonus with a maximum cashout of $150 available now until Feb 17 for new players.