Royal Panda Hosts the Playson February CashDays $80K Tourney

Get spinning for a chance of topping off the leaderboard to bag cash wins of up to a staggering $10K with Royal Panda’s exciting Playson February CashDays 80k Tournament and get involved for a chance of winning one of the highest cash prizes in the world.

There is no better way to kick off February than with a bang than with Royal Panda! The Playson-February CashDays 80K will take place from February 1st through the 9th, giving you a chance to win a $10,000 top prize or one of the other 499 prizes offered as part of the promotion.

Join this nail-biting tournament competition to start your month off right, and you will be able to hunt down the big money prize and start your month off right. For a chance to qualify for prizes, you must wager a minimum of 0.20 per spin on any of the eligible Playson slots during the promotion period.

There is only one goal in this game, and that is to get as many points as possible just from spinning and winning. In order to earn points, you need to wager $1 in order to earn one point. As an example, if you win $10, you will receive 100 points as a reward.

Eligible Games

Book of Gold: Multichance

Buffalo Power: Megaways

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Diamond Wins: Hold and Win

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways

Solar Queen

Wolf Power Megaways

Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Prizes

1st place- $10,000

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $3,000

4th-10th place- $1,000

11th-25th place- $750

26th-50th place- $350

51st-100th place- $200

101st-200th place- $100

201st-500th place- $50

Take part in today’s Royal Panda’s fun spinning action and see if you can scoop up one of the hot prizes that are being offered.