Slotland Adds New Full Moon Slot to It’s Unique Games

December 8, 2022 (News Release) – Continually adding to its huge selection of unique games, Slotland has just unveiled its eerie new Full Moon slot game.

This a dark fantasy game with increasing win multipliers during its free spins bonus rounds. Until December 14th, Slotland is giving a $15 freebie and topping up players’ deposits to give extra play time to experience the new game for themselves.

The moon is actually full right now, making this the perfect time to introduce this new game. The December full moon is known as the Cold Moon – but this new game is definitely hot.

Full Moon is a dark and mysterious game with vampires and werewolves spinning on its four reels. Bonus symbols trigger up to 15 free spins. During free spins, the win multiplier increases with each winning spin, up to 5X.

Full Moon has an unusual 3-3-2-3 grid with just two oversized symbols on the third reel.

With 20 paylines and two coin values to choose from ($0.01 or $0.05), players can bet from $0.20 to $16 per spin.

FULL MOON: INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available December 8 – 14, 2022

$15 Free Chip ($50 for VIPs)

Bonus code: NIGHT

Max cashout 7X (14X for VIPs)

May be redeemed only once. Wagering requirement 28X. Valid for Full Moon only.

121% Match Bonus

Deposits: $50 – $300

Bonus code: HOWLING

May be redeemed twice. Wagering requirement: 30X. Valid for Full Moon only.

44% Match Bonus

Deposits: $5 – $300

Bonus code: MATCH44

May be claimed three times per day. Wagering requirement: 26X. Valid for ALL games.

One of the world’s oldest and most trusted real money online casinos, Slotland has a large selection of unique games and is known all over the world for its exceptional customer service.