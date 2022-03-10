Sloto Magazine Celebrates Re-Growth and Positive Change

March 10, 2022 (Press Release) — The new spring issue of Sloto’Cash Casino‘s complimentary player magazine, Sloto Magazine, celebrates the casino’s 15-year history and looks toward the future that emerging technologies are shaping.

“The world has changed so much since we first began entertaining the world fifteen years ago,” remarked casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “With advances in technology, who knows what’s next — but I think it will be fun!”

“It always takes me a couple of weeks to get through all the articles,” laughed one player. ” I hope I’m not the only one that goes to the Bonus Calendar and coupons first!”

The spring issue looks at the new games that the casino has added so far this year. Reviews of the new Hyper Wins, Lil Red and Thai Emerald include introductory bonus coupons. The editor shares their picks for Top Springtime Games: Megaquarium (a multi-colored underwater adventure with extravagant jackpots), Mardi Gras Magic (a tribute to one of the most festive parties on the planet), and Popinata (a Mexican-themed slot with expanding wilds that trigger re-spins).

Sloto’Cash will soon be offering collectable Mr. Sloto NFTs. The New World Ahead feature explains what NFTs are and why they’ve become such a big deal.

Another futuristic article explores the metaverse and how it is affecting the way we work, play and shop. There’s also a feature that explains how blockchain is changing the world.

The regular Sloto School feature gives tips for reinventing ourselves in 2022. This time the Sloto Lifestyle segment discusses ways to build bridges by finding common ground.

All players registered at Sloto’Cash Casino receive a complimentary copy of Sloto Magazine four times a year. The Spring issue is now in the mail to slots players all over the world.