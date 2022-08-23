Slots Capital, 200 Free Spins with Bitcoin/Cash & Litecoin

August 23, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino now accepts cryptocurrency for deposits. They’re giving a 250% deposit bonus on players’ first crypto deposit and 200 free spins on the popular Incan Rich slot game to all players that deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency deposits are increasingly popular with online casino players since they are quick, easy and secure, and transaction fees are low.

Although the Blockchain will charge a small, usually negligible, fee for documenting the transaction,

Slots Capital does not charge transaction fees for cryptocurrency deposits.

“Transaction fees are as low as they get when you use cryptocurrency?” said Slots Capital’s casino blogger, Slots Lotty. “I’m in!”

In her blog, Slots Lotty explains why she likes using cryptocurrency and how easy it is to deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin.

CRYPTOCURRENCY INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

200 Free Spins on Incan Rich

Deposit a minimum $25 in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin

Bonus code: CRYPTO200

No max. cashout.

250% Deposit Bonus on First Crypto Deposit

Bonus codes:

Bitcoin deposits: BTC250

Litecoin deposits: LTC250

Bitcoin Cash deposits: BCH250

Incan Rich is a full-featured five-reel from Rival Gaming with multiplying Wilds, a bonus game and a free spins bonus. Players search the ruins of an ancient Inca temple to discover untold riches hidden inside. Wilds multiply wins 2X, 3X or 5X. Three Idol symbols trigger the Idol Pick bonus game where players choose idols to reveal instant prizes. Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins.

Known for its huge selection of games and generous casino bonuses, Slots Capital has slots and table games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming.