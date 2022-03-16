Slots Capital Get 20 Free Spins on Dublin Your Dough

Active players get 20 free spins on new Dublin Your Dough with no deposit required

March 17, 2022 (Press Release) — Paddy’s Day casino bonuses at Slots Capital Casino will give players extra play time on two popular Irish-themed slots from Rival Gaming (Dublin Your Dough and Strike Gold) and a perfect chance to try new St Patrick’s games (Pot of Gold and Lucky Leprechaun) from two other casino games developers.

“Serve me a green beer any other time of year I’d think you’re crazy,” laughed the casino’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “But in March I’m suddenly a little bit Irish and wouldn’t say no to a pint o’green!”

This month in her casino blog, Slots Lotty, discusses the origins of St. Patrick’s Day and how the shamrock became associated with this holiday. She also talks about her favorite St. Patrick’s Day parades.

PADDY’S DAY CASINO BONUSES

Available to all monthly depositors March 17 – 31, 2022

20 Free Spins on Dublin Your Dough

Bonus code: LUCKYCHARM

Max. cash-out $180

In Dublin Your Dough, a 3-reel introduced last St. Patrick’s Day, players enter a magical world of rainbows, clovers and pots of gold guided by the lucky leprechaun, Lucklan O’Winnagain. There are multiple opportunities to double — even quadruple — winnings with re-spins triggered by sticky wild multipliers.

Deposit $25, Get $100

Bonus code: 100CLOVES

300% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: RAINBOW300

Bonus to be played on Lucky Leprechaun, Irish Wishes, Pot of Gold or Strike Gold Slots Capital has a huge selection of games from several leading online casino games providers. Strike Gold is a western-themed game from Rival Gaming with multiplier wilds and a progressive jackpot. Lucky Leprechaun and Irish Wishes are in the Saucify collection. Pot of Gold is from Arrows Edge.