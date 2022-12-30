Spinfinity’s Incredible 500% Extra Bonus on Slot Games

New Players! Deposit with Cryptocurrency and redeem this coupon for an incredible 500% extra bonus to play your favorite Slots games.

Claim your 100% and 150% slot bonuses plus 20 and 25 free spins over at Spinfinity this week.

There’s two great slot match bonuses plus free spin offers over at Spinfinity Casino this week. End the new year the right way by claiming an extra 150% bonus plus 25 free spins on Mermaid Royale, and 100% plus another 20 free spins on the same game.

150% Bonus plus 25 Spins on Mermaid Royale

Deposit at least $50 and claim your 150% bonus plus 25 free spins on Mermaid Royale. This special offer is redeemable just once before the month is up. The total maximum allowed bet is $10 while the coupon is valid. Wagering is 40x the bonus amount. Spinfinity’s general terms and conditions apply.

100% Bonus plus 20 Spins on Mermaid Royale

Deposit at least $35 and claim your 100% plus 20 free spins on Mermaid Royale. This exclusive offer is redeemable one time before December 31st. The total maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 per spin.

The bonus must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. Spinfinity’s general terms and conditions apply.

First time playing Spinfinity? All first-time players that join are welcomed with a 300% match up to $3,000 three times.