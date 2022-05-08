Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner $2500 & 1800 Free Spins

Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner

The Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner tournament competition is going on over at Casino Extreme. Play for a chance to win a share of the $2,500 prize pool plus 1800 free spins every week. This is one competition Casino Extreme is proud to present giving its players the chance to earn some great prizes while playing their favorite slots once a week.

If you have what it takes and can rank in the top 50 players, then you have to join today this competition. 1st place takes home $400 in cash, 2nd place $250, 3rd place $200, and 4th place $150 in cash while the remaining 46 places earn free chips and free spins.

To enter the circle of winners just play your favorite slot and earn points. From Tuesday through Monday all of your slot play counts towards the progress. The more you spin the better chances you have at climbing to the top of the leaderboard.

All cash prizes are subject to 1x wagering. Free chips are subject to 40x and free spin winnings 45x before winnings can be cashed out. Free spin winnings have a max $50 payout. The maximum allowed bet is $10.