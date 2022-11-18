The Road to $33,000 Eldorado Tournament at Casino Extreme

Win a share of $33,000 this month playing Casino Extreme’s The Road to Eldorado Tournament

Casino Extreme proudly presents the chance to win a share of $33,000 playing their The Road To Eldorado Tournament this month. All month long spin your favorite non-progressive slots to earn points. The top 200 players at the end of the tournament will walk away with some great prizes.

Accumulate points for every $50 wagered on all non-progressive slots. Playing the slots will earn you 1 point. Earn additional points for every deposit made.

Deposit

$20-$49.99 to earn 1 point

$50-$99.99 to earn 5 points

$100-$199.99 to earn 15 points

$200 or more to earn 50 points

Prize Payouts for the Top 39

1st place- $5,000 Cash

2nd place- $3,000 Cash

3rd place- $2,000 Cash

4th – 9th place- $500 Free Chip

10th-19th place- $400 Free Chip

20th-29th place- $300 Free Chip

30th-39th place- $200 Free Chip

40th-200th place- prizes range from $150-$30 Free Chip

The player with the highest number of points will walk away a winner. All cash prizes have no wagering restrictions. Free chips will be subject to 40x wagering and 3x the max cashout value. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 per hand.