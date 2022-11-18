The Road to $33,000 Eldorado Tournament at Casino Extreme

Win a share of $33,000 this month playing Casino Extreme’s The Road to Eldorado Tournament
Casino Extreme proudly presents the chance to win a share of $33,000 playing their The Road To Eldorado Tournament this month. All month long spin your favorite non-progressive slots to earn points. The top 200 players at the end of the tournament will walk away with some great prizes.
Accumulate points for every $50 wagered on all non-progressive slots. Playing the slots will earn you 1 point. Earn additional points for every deposit made.
Deposit
$20-$49.99 to earn 1 point
$50-$99.99 to earn 5 points
$100-$199.99 to earn 15 points
$200 or more to earn 50 points
Prize Payouts for the Top 39
1st place- $5,000 Cash
2nd place- $3,000 Cash
3rd place- $2,000 Cash
4th – 9th place- $500 Free Chip
10th-19th place- $400 Free Chip
20th-29th place- $300 Free Chip
30th-39th place- $200 Free Chip
40th-200th place- prizes range from $150-$30 Free Chip
The player with the highest number of points will walk away a winner. All cash prizes have no wagering restrictions. Free chips will be subject to 40x wagering and 3x the max cashout value. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 per hand.
