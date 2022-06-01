Win at Royal Panda w/ Playson June CashDays 70k

There’s a total of $70,000 waiting to be won over at Royal Panda’s Playson June CashDays
Play Royal Panda all June long for a chance to win a share of the $70K prize pool just by playing any of Playson’s eligible slots. Dive into action this month and go for the first-place prize worth $10,000, or any of the other 349 cash prizes just by doing what you love!
Qualifying Playson Slots
Book of Gold: Multichance
Buffalo Power Megaways
Buffalo Power: Hold and Win
Burning Fortunator
Burning Wins: Classic 5 Lines
Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win
Eagle Power: Hold and Win
Hot Coins: Hold and Win
Joker’s Coins: Hold and Win
Legend of Cleopatra Megaways
Lion Gems: Hold and Win
Royal Coins: Hold and Win
Sevens and Fruits: 20 Lines
Solar Queen
Wolf Power Megaways
Play any of the eligible slots with a minimum bet of $0.40 to qualify for prizes. Points are earned per spin with any win contributing to your total score. For example, $10 won represents 100 points and so on.
Cash Prizes
1st place- $10,000
2nd place- $5,000
3rd place- $3,000
4th-10th place- $1,000
11th- 25th place- $500
26th- 50th place- $400
51st- 100th place- $200
101st- 200th place- $100
201st- 50th place- $50
