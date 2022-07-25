Win Cash Prizes in Royal Panda’s Wazdan Cash Drop

Win one of 976 cash drops playing Royal Panda’s Wazdan Network Cash Drop until July 31st

The Wazdan Prize Drop is underway over at Royal Panda. Play for a chance to win one of 976 prizes with the top prize paying out $1,000 in cash. From now through July 31st when you play any of the Wazdan games you have the chance at triggering jaw-dropping cash prizes.

As long as you are wagering at least 0.20 a spin you have the chance to trigger one of the instant cash rewards.

All Wazdan games are eligible for the competition, but there are some popular slots for all to enjoy while competing for that top prize. These include Magic Spins ™, Sun of Fortune™, Sizzling Eggs™, Power of Gods™: Valhalla and 9 Coins™.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $800

3rd place- $500

4th-200th place- $50

201st-320th place- $20

321st-450th place- $10

It doesn’t matter which game is being played all eligible spins of at least 0.20 will be in the running for the cash drops. All cash drops are paid out via the RNG (Random Number Generator). There’s no limit on how many prizes each player can win since all prizes are awarded at random.