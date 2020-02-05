Enjoy a Super Sweet Valentine Bonus from CyberSpins Casino

Enjoy a Super Sweet Slot Bonus This Valentines at CyberSpins Casino, 20 Free Spins on Betsofts Newest Slot Release
CyberSpins for your Valentine sweetie is the best way to celebrate the things you love! This February all new players can indulge with 20 free spins on BetSoft’s ‘Super Sweets’ slot.
Super Sweet Slot Features:
|Game Name
|Super Sweets
|Release Date
|January 23, 2020
|Game Type
|Video Slots
|Number of lines
|5 Reels, 10 Paylines
|RTP
|95.03%
|Max Possible Win
|394.4 x bet
|Supported Platforms
|Desktop (HTML5), Mobile (iOS, Android)
|Jurisdictions
|Malta (Pending)
|Total Download Size
|20.5 MB (Desktop) 12.8 MB (Mobile)
|Initial Download Size
|16.2 MB (Desktop) 10.2 (Mobile)
|Desktop Est. Load
|11 sec @ 5Mbps
|Mobile Est. Load
|34 sec @ 3G Speed
CyberSpins also has a sweet 1st deposit bonus of 100 free spins + a 100% bonus to make the treat extra special!
Exclusive offer for BTC users: Make a deposit using BTC and get 120 free spins + 100% match bonus.
Featuring over 500 casino games players are treated to sweet deals and promotions daily as well. Players can also use the no-deposit bonus to try any of the 500 games risk free.
Check out CyberSpins this VAlentine’s Day and explore Live Multi-Player bingo rooms, daily bonuses and tournaments!