Enjoy a Super Sweet Valentine Bonus from CyberSpins Casino

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
65

Enjoy a Super Sweet Slot Bonus This Valentines at CyberSpins Casino, 20 Free Spins on Betsofts Newest Slot Release

CyberSpins for your Valentine sweetie is the best way to celebrate the things you love! This February all new players can indulge with 20 free spins on BetSoft’s ‘Super Sweets’ slot.

Super Sweet Slot Features:

Game Name Super Sweets
Release Date January 23, 2020
Game Type Video Slots
Number of lines 5 Reels, 10 Paylines
RTP 95.03%
Max Possible Win 394.4 x bet
Supported Platforms Desktop (HTML5), Mobile (iOS, Android)
Jurisdictions Malta (Pending)
Total Download Size 20.5 MB (Desktop) 12.8 MB (Mobile)
Initial Download Size 16.2 MB (Desktop) 10.2 (Mobile)
Desktop Est. Load 11 sec @ 5Mbps
Mobile Est. Load 34 sec @ 3G Speed

CyberSpins also has a sweet 1st deposit bonus of 100 free spins + a 100% bonus to make the treat extra special!

Exclusive offer for BTC users: Make a deposit using BTC and get 120 free spins + 100% match bonus.

Featuring over 500 casino games players are treated to sweet deals and promotions daily as well. Players can also use the no-deposit bonus to try any of the 500 games risk free.

Check out CyberSpins this VAlentine’s Day and explore Live Multi-Player bingo rooms, daily bonuses and tournaments!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here